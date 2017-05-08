John O’Connor

May 8, 2017

Well, howdy pardner, step right in here and set a spell, and we’ll mosey into Week 303 of Tales of the Varmints. Take a load off and I’ll have old Roscoe the barkeep get you two fingers of redeye to get that trail dust outa your throat. Purty soon Miss Lillie and her Dancing Angels of Entertainment will be out to serenade and amaze you.

Ah, that was fun. I haven’t done a ‘western intro’ for a while. And now I will retire it for another three years.

The word ‘artisan’ has become popular over the last few years, supposedly to describe something unique or lovingly handmade or at least ‘different.’ There are artisan breads, artisan wines, artisan cheeses, artisan furniture (add that word to the old wood rocker you’re selling and you can double the price) artisan flowers, for gosh’ sake. You name it, it can be ‘artisan.’ Why? I dunno, just because it can. The word is sometimes mispronounced “arteezshen,” (accent on the double e) but that just makes it well, ‘artisan’ in nature, I guess. There are artesian wells, but well, that’s another story.

Not long ago we bought an inexpensive set of ‘rocks glasses’ at a big box retailer, the name of which would ring a bell, I’m sure. I set out to pour a libation into one of them, and huh, look at that, the glass was just a little ‘off.’ The bottom was slightly off-center and the top was leaning a little to the south. Interesting.

“Well, they’re cheap glasses,” said my dear wife. “I guess you can’t expect perfection from a set of glasses costing 9.95.”

“Yeah, but geez,” I protested. “At least they could stand up straight. We serve someone a drink in one of these and they’ll look at it and think they’re already sloshed. I mean, there’s a visible lean to these things.”

My brother-in-law and his wife were visiting that weekend, so I pointed out the obvious imperfection to them before they could say (or think) anything. Our bright and hip sister-in-law immediately said, “oh, just tell everyone they’re artisan glasses.”

Well, of course. And that’s what we’ve done ever since. And we’ve applied it to other aspects of our life. That dent in my car door? It’s an artisan door. It’s SUPPOSED to look like that. That sag in the middle cushion (where no one sits, usually) of the fairly new couch? Artisan. The lemon cake Sally made that turned out to be lemon bars? You guessed it. The artisan touch. It was designed to collapse. That’s what makes it so interesting. And delicious, too. Not everyone can make ‘em like that.

So, there you go. Make your life an ‘artisan’ life. It may not be pretty, but it will be unique. Just like that old rocker.

Wow, 16 comments this week, but just one question answered out of all that enthusiasm. Let’s go to the tote board…

The ‘alternate route to Ellinwood’ question was popular. Terry said the five mile road south of Great Bend was a good choice. Charlie guessed SE 20 Road. Hmmm, I’ll have to look that up on Google maps. Dennis said he would take K96 to E-Wood, which, as Charlie pointed out is also 56. Eldon got what we were looking for: Kiowa Road, (aka ‘East Barton County Road’) which starts on the east end of GB and parallels 56 all the way to E-Wood. Ruffy agreed with Eldon. It is a gravel road, mostly, and may ‘challenge’ your vehicle as Charlie said, but you will get there. Congrats, Eldon. See his comments on other roads, too.

Re: the ‘Schnauzer question;’ Paul suggested the type of dog in the classic ‘Thin Man’ series of movies. No, sorry; this was a character name in a TV series.

Paul also asked about the possibility of real water in Lake Barton, and Billy Willy said, yes, Lake Barton does have some water. Not as much as it used to, but apparently there is some. Paul also wanted to know if the two lakes in the Twin Lakes addition have names. Any takers on that one?

Ryan guessed ‘Pelham Glassford’ as the veteran who rousted other veterans out of Washington, DC some years ago. Good try, but the guy who did this was not a civic official, but someone higher on the pay scale. This was a much-discussed incident all across the country.

Billy Willy guessed ‘The JC Penney Restaurant’ in answer to the question about the official name of same. Then, suddenly, another guy with a similar name jumped into the fray:

Bill, you got it! It was the ‘Garden Room,’ the official name of the restaurant in Wiley’s, later JC Penney. My wife and I ate there occasionally in the ‘70s and maybe early ‘80s. The late KVGB legend Jim Heaton told me about the time he was doing a remote broadcast there and the line came out “ live, from Wiley’s Restroom, this is Jim Heaton.” A classic.

Okay, three of the four questions are still active: the Schnauzer, the mean-spirited veteran, and the one about what would you use if you wanted to drive your car right into a lake back in the ‘60s? Hint: it’s a certain ‘special’ kind of car.

Let’s throw another one at you: if you walked into Coast to Coast hardware on Main back in the ‘80s, what smiling owner would have greeted you?

Thanks for dropping by this week. What a turnout! I’ll look forward to visiting with you in this space next week.

Oh, and don’t forget Mom this Sunday.

John