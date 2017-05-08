Hunter Stephen passed away Friday April 28, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Medical Hospital. Hunter was born in Great Bend on April 28, 2017, at 8 lbs 3oz and 21 inches long. He was the first born of Elizabeth C. Allison and Stephen C. Jaske. Hunter stayed to visit for 2 minutes before being called back home to our Lord and Savior. God’s reasons have not been made clear, the family is reassured in their hearts that he was met, in a glorious place by many loved ones who passed before him.

Survivors include his mother and father of the home; grandparents Kelly and William J. Allison of Great Bend, DeVonna and Kevin Jaske of Geneseo; great grandparents Connie McMillen, Darrell and Roberta Holden of Great Bend and Vickie and Loren Hopkins of Ellsworth; multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday May 13, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home with Don Paden officiating. In lieu of flowers family respectfully request that donations be made to Hunter Stephen’s memorial fund in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

