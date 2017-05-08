“Fresh blood” coming into the Great Bend school board

Three of the longest serving Great Bend school board members announced at Monday’s meeting that they would not run for reelection to the board.

USD 428 Board of Education members Kevin Mauler, Dr. Larry Kutina, and Joyce Carter all publically informed the board and the public that the 2016-2017 school would be their last as board members.

Mauler, the longest-serving member with 14 years, says it is time to get a few fresh faces on the board.

School board members serve four-year terms and with the new election dates, candidates have to file for the position by June 1 for the November election.

Kutina mentioned he’s learned a lot in his two terms.

Great Bend schools are led by a seven-member Board of Education that is elected with at large positions and serve without pay. Terms for the remaining board members Chris Umphres, Lori Reneau, Cheryl Rugan, and Susan Young will continue until 2019.

Board members will be working with their third superintendent in five years after Khris Thexton officially takes over the position July 1.