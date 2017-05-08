Cop Shop (5/5 – 5/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/5)
Theft
At 8:09 a.m. a theft was reported at 814 SE 50 Road in Ellinwood.
Traffic Arrest
At 5:35 p.m. a driver was arrested for DUI at W. K-4 Highway and NW 90 Avenue.
Fire
At 7:41 p.m. a fire was reported at NE 50 Avenue & NE 180 Road in Beaver.
5/6
Fire
At 3:50 p.m. fire assistance was needed at 437 Comanche Road.
Shots Fired
At 8:28 p.m. a report of shot fired at 117 SW 10 Road was made.
5/7
Fire
At 12:13 a.m. a fire was reported at SW 60 Avenue & W. Barton County.
Traffic Arrest
At 1:10 a.m. a traffic arrest was made at NW 10 Road & NW 20 Avenue.
Non Injury Accident
At 2:41 a.m. assisted EPD with an accident in the 100 block of E. D Street in Ellinwood.
Shots Fired
At 6:05 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area of 209 2nd Street was made.
Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/5)
Non Injury Accident
At 7:54 a.m. an accident was reported at Forest Avenue & Garfield Avenue.
Shots Fired
At 10:12 a.m. a report of possible shots in the area was made at 915 Jefferson Street.
Non Injury Accident
At 11:59 a.m. a hit and run was reported at 24th Street & Washington Avenue.
Criminal Damage
At 12:51 p.m. report of a subject breaking the window at 1401 Main Street was made.
Warrant Arrest
At 1:45 p.m. an officer arrested Jeff Rayber at 1806 12th Street on a warrant.
Traffic Arrest
At 9:26 p.m. an officer arrested Curtis Rosas in the 1000 block of 8th Street for driving while suspended.
5/6
Theft
At 12:19 p.m. Loves Country Store, 1221 10th Street, reported a black male stealing a lighter. Total loss is $7.
Breathing Problems
At 2:43 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3301 Broadway.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 4:35 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2716 10th Street.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 9:08 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2534 Lakin Avenue.
Warrant Arrest
At 10:27 p.m. an officer arrested April Burhenn on a Barton District warrant at 19th Street & Main Street.
Non Injury Accident
At 10:32 p.m. a hit and run was reported at 2027 Morton Street.
5/7
Falls
At 12:47 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2512 31st Street Apt B.
Warrant Arrest
At 1:09 a.m. an officer arrested Paulo Delgadillo on a Barton District warrant at 5th Street & Frey Street.
At 4:19 a.m. an officer arrested Adan Hernandez on a Barton District warrant at 21st Street & Harrison Street.
Falls
At 10:58 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 804.
Non Injury Accident
At 11:24 a.m. an accident was reported in the 3000 block of Washington Avenue.
Sick Person
At 12:55 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 804.
Medical Alarm
At 3:41 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1400 21st Street.
Theft
At 4:04 p.m. theft of fuel was reported at 1001 Main Street.
Criminal Damage
At 4:20 p.m. report of a subject damaging the door to the residence was made at 1033 Adams Street Apt C.
Shots Fired
At 6:05 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area of 209 2nd Street was made. BTSO handled the call.
Sick Person
At 7:09 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1219 Hoover Street.
Non Injury Accident
At 9:04 p.m. an accident with a pole was reported at 1015 10th Street.
Structure Fire
At 10:01 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 1221 Wilson Street.
Breathing Problems
At 10:32 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2301 Jackson Street.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 10:39 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1519 Washing Street.
5/8
Theft
At 1:12 a.m. wanted to speak to an officer in reference to a possible theft of bikes at 5936 Eisenhower Ct B.
Traumatic Injuries
At 1:36 a.m. EMS received a call from 2508 Zarah Dr.
