Cop Shop (5/5 – 5/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/5)

Theft

At 8:09 a.m. a theft was reported at 814 SE 50 Road in Ellinwood.

Traffic Arrest

At 5:35 p.m. a driver was arrested for DUI at W. K-4 Highway and NW 90 Avenue.

Fire

At 7:41 p.m. a fire was reported at NE 50 Avenue & NE 180 Road in Beaver.

5/6

Fire

At 3:50 p.m. fire assistance was needed at 437 Comanche Road.

Shots Fired

At 8:28 p.m. a report of shot fired at 117 SW 10 Road was made.

5/7

Fire

At 12:13 a.m. a fire was reported at SW 60 Avenue & W. Barton County.

Traffic Arrest

At 1:10 a.m. a traffic arrest was made at NW 10 Road & NW 20 Avenue.

Non Injury Accident

At 2:41 a.m. assisted EPD with an accident in the 100 block of E. D Street in Ellinwood.

Shots Fired

At 6:05 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area of 209 2nd Street was made.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/5)

Non Injury Accident

At 7:54 a.m. an accident was reported at Forest Avenue & Garfield Avenue.

Shots Fired

At 10:12 a.m. a report of possible shots in the area was made at 915 Jefferson Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 11:59 a.m. a hit and run was reported at 24th Street & Washington Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 12:51 p.m. report of a subject breaking the window at 1401 Main Street was made.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:45 p.m. an officer arrested Jeff Rayber at 1806 12th Street on a warrant.

Traffic Arrest

At 9:26 p.m. an officer arrested Curtis Rosas in the 1000 block of 8th Street for driving while suspended.

5/6

Theft

At 12:19 p.m. Loves Country Store, 1221 10th Street, reported a black male stealing a lighter. Total loss is $7.

Breathing Problems

At 2:43 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3301 Broadway.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 4:35 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2716 10th Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 9:08 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2534 Lakin Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:27 p.m. an officer arrested April Burhenn on a Barton District warrant at 19th Street & Main Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 10:32 p.m. a hit and run was reported at 2027 Morton Street.

5/7

Falls

At 12:47 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2512 31st Street Apt B.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:09 a.m. an officer arrested Paulo Delgadillo on a Barton District warrant at 5th Street & Frey Street.

At 4:19 a.m. an officer arrested Adan Hernandez on a Barton District warrant at 21st Street & Harrison Street.

Falls

At 10:58 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 804.

Non Injury Accident

At 11:24 a.m. an accident was reported in the 3000 block of Washington Avenue.

Sick Person

At 12:55 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 804.

Medical Alarm

At 3:41 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1400 21st Street.

Theft

At 4:04 p.m. theft of fuel was reported at 1001 Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:20 p.m. report of a subject damaging the door to the residence was made at 1033 Adams Street Apt C.

Shots Fired

At 6:05 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area of 209 2nd Street was made. BTSO handled the call.

Sick Person

At 7:09 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1219 Hoover Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 9:04 p.m. an accident with a pole was reported at 1015 10th Street.

Structure Fire

At 10:01 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 1221 Wilson Street.

Breathing Problems

At 10:32 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2301 Jackson Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 10:39 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1519 Washing Street.

5/8

Theft

At 1:12 a.m. wanted to speak to an officer in reference to a possible theft of bikes at 5936 Eisenhower Ct B.

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:36 a.m. EMS received a call from 2508 Zarah Dr.