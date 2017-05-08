Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/5 – 5/7)

5/5

BOOKED: Jeffrey Raybern of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Chelsea Day of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court case for DUI second conviction, left of center, and disobey traffic control device, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended and illegal tags, bond set at $1,000.00 or 48 hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Richard Lewalen of Holyrood for BTDC case for driving under the influence and open container after posting a $1,000.00 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jeffery Raybern of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Chelsea Day of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court case for DUI second conviction, left of center, and disobey traffic control device after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

5/6

BOOKED: April Oetkin-Burhenn of Great Bend for BTDC warrant for possession of methamphetamine and vehicle registration violation, bond set in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended and illegal tags, posted $1,000.00 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

5/7

BOOKED: Jacob Wilson of Great Bend on GBPD case for domestic battery, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Isiah Perez-Edward Francisco of Larned on BTDC case for driving under the influence, bond is set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Paulo Delgadillo of New Mexico on BTDC warrant for criminal threat, bond set in lieu of $5,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Adan Hernandez Jr. of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for rape, bond is set in lieu of $500,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: John Ratzlaff of Stafford on Stafford County District Court warrant for criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing, bond set in lieu of $2,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Jacob Wilson of Great Bend on GBPD case for domestic battery posted $1,000.00 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Paulo Delgadillo of New Mexico on BTDC warrant for criminal threat after posting a $5,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonidng.

RELEASED: April Oetkin-Burhenn on Barton County District Court warrant with a $10,000.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: John Ratzlaff of Stafford on Stafford County District Court warrant for criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing after posting a $2,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.