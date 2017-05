Twenty hits powers Barton Baseball to first round sweep of Allen

The Barton Community College baseball team pounded out twenty hits Saturday at Lawson-Biggs Field putting an end to Allen Community College’s season 15-6 in first round Central District Region VI Tournament action.

The Cougars scored in all but the first two innings including a six-run sixth and a dagger four-run eighth to sweep the best-of-three series concluding Allen’s year at 28-27.

The victory improves Barton to 42-16 on the season and advances the Cougars to double elimination play beginning 10 a.m. Friday at Wichita’s Lawrence Dumont Stadium. ¬†Barton will play the winner of Sunday’s Cloud County at Neosho County winner-take-all game in Chanute.