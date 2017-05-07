Twenty hits powers Barton Baseball to first round sweep of Allen

The Barton Community College baseball team pounded out twenty hits Saturday at Lawson-Biggs Field putting an end to Allen Community College’s season 15-6 in first round Central District Region VI Tournament action.

The Cougars scored in all but the first two innings including a six-run sixth and a dagger four-run eighth to sweep the best-of-three series concluding Allen’s year at 28-27.

The victory improves Barton to 42-16 on the season and advances the Cougars to double elimination play beginning 10 a.m. Friday at Wichita’s Lawrence Dumont Stadium. Barton will play the winner of Sunday’s Cloud County at Neosho County winner-take-all game in Chanute.