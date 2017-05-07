Suspect in Kansas armed robbery indicted on new charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City man was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on additional charges related to the armed robbery of a Jimmy John’s restaurant and a carjacking, according to Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

Terry K. Rayford, 54, of Kansas City, was charged in a five-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. The indictment replaces a criminal complaint that was filed against Rayford on April 28, 2017, and includes additional charges.

The federal indictment contains the original charge of being a felon in possession of firearms. Rayford is also charged with one count of carjacking, one count of armed robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the federal indictment, the charges stem from two incidents that occurred on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Rayford allegedly robbed the Jimmy John’s restaurant, located at 3900 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, Mo., at gunpoint. Rayford is also charged with brandishing a Witness-P .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun during that robbery.

Rayford allegedly stole a 1998 Ford Econoline E350 van at gunpoint on the same day. Rayford is also charged with using or brandishing a Witness-P .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a Jimenez 9mm semi-automatic handgun during the carjacking.

Caught on camera: robbery at Jimmy Johns, 39th & Broadway, last night. VERY clear video. Can you help ID suspect? https://t.co/AlbgmPFe0n — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) April 27, 2017

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Rayford has 13 felony convictions for robbery and he was on parole at the time of the alleged offenses.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, the firearms were found in Rayford’s vehicle after he was stopped by Independence, Mo., police officers at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Officers received information about a person matching the description of the suspect in the Jimmy John’s restaurant the day before. A retired major with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department had seen video of the robbery broadcast on the news and saw Rayford – who appeared to be the robbery suspect – driving in the area of 40 Highway and Crysler in Independence.

Independence police officers responded to the area and stopped Rayford’s vehicle. When they ordered him to get out of his vehicle, officers found the Witness-P .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun lying on the driver’s side floorboard. Rayford was arrested and his vehicle towed. During an inventory of the vehicle, the Jimenez 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found in the back pouch of the front passenger seat.

Rayford told investigators he had stolen both of the handguns from his source of supply for crack cocaine, to whom he owed money.