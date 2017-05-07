Re-dedication for band shell in Great Bend set for June 1

The original Clayton Lawyer Moses Band Shell was built during the summer of 1926. Two of his children, Lillian Alice Moses and Earl Cecil Moses, donated $10,898.00 to have a Hutchinson architect design the structure in agreement with the city of Great Bend. The memorial band shell was to be built in the same style as the courthouse and of the same white stone exterior. Also included in the agreement was a green tile roof, capacity for fifty band members, two kalamine bronze doors for the storage rooms, a curved interior rear wall, steps to the stage area, and a concrete floor trimmed with tile.

“Clayte”, as he was known around town, was a citizen that had much to do with public affairs of the town and county in the 1880’s. He and his brothers continued the family milling business of early Great Bend, he was a mayor of the city, held many county governmental positions, and, played cornet in the early “Silver Cornet Bands” of Great Bend.

The dedication ceremony was held on Friday, May 20, 1927 and chaired by C.R. Aldrich, a relative of the Moses family. The band played “A Night in June”, an invocation was given by Presbyterian minister, W.J. Willis, “Auld Lang Syne” was played by the band, a presentation address by Judge Elrick C. Cole, an address of acceptance by mayor, Leonard L. Gunn, and a band concert led by the new city band director, Domingo Scotti.

The march “Great Bend” (played at the 1927 dedication ceremony) was especially written for the occasion by Professor Scotti, also a medley of patriotic songs, “American Favorites” was arranged by Scotti. During his tenure as city band director he would play several of his orginal pieces. Scotti directed the band until 1935. The march, “Pride of Great Bend” by Scotti will be featured at the evening re-dedication concert June 1, 2017 at 8:15 p.m.

The first renovation of the band shell was 2000-2001 backed by funds from the Downtown Development organization in conjunction with the street scape committee and others. Deteriorating wooden benches were replaced, the landscape improved, front of the stage capped, new steps, all repainted, new re-enforced stage floor and restrooms. p