Monday Weather

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.