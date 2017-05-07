Monday Weather

Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
