Monday USD 428 School Board Meeting Agenda

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428

Barton County, 201 South Patton Road, Great Bend, Kansas 67530-4613

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

May 8, 2017 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER Mrs. Carter

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

• Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS Mrs. Carter

• Speech Students Qualify for National Competition / Out-of-State Travel

At the west Kansas district speech national-qualifying tournament hosted by GBHS, seniors Ashtin Heath and Aaron Miller qualified in four events for the National Speech and Debate Tournament at Birmingham, Alabama on June 18-23, 2017. Ashtin Heath will be competing in dramatic interpretation, and Aaron Miller will be competing in humorous interpretation.

• American Red Cross Jump Rope for Heart

Kim Sell, Youth Market Director for the American Heart Association would like to extend a message of gratitude for supplying CPR kits for GBHS. She will also recognize students who were top fundraisers at each school.

• Great Bend Middle School Yearbook Award

Jostens yearbook announced that GBMS yearbook program has earned a 2017 Jostens National Yearbook Program of Excellence. The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies literacy. The GBMS award winning yearbook program is led by Mrs. Holly Tittel, Library Media Specialist and Yearbook Advisor.

• R.O.S.E. Award

In the Board of Education’s continuing efforts to recognize individuals or groups for their services to the school district, the R.O.S.E. (Recognizing Outstanding Support of Education) Award was created. The recipient of this month’s R.O.S.E. award is Jennifer Leiker from Jefferson School.

Jennifer Leiker was nominated as a ROSE Award recipient by Linda Johnson, Jefferson school nurse. Jennifer showed quick thinking and portrayed a calm demeanor when a special needs student began to choke on their lunch in the lunchroom. Jennifer performed the Heimlich Maneuver on the student and dislodged the food from their throat. Jennifer went above and beyond the call of duty with her quick thinking, bravery and skill by taking control of the situation and acting promptly.

3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS Mrs. Carter

• GBHS El Sol Folk Dance Club

Under the sponsorship of Zusseth Pinillo and Nancy Schuetz, members of the El Sol Folk Dance Club will perform a dance for the board in recognition of Cinco de Mayo.

4. COMMUNICATIONS Mrs. Carter

• Board Members’ Comments

• USD 428 Education Foundation

• Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Approval of 2017-2018 Student and Teacher Handbooks as well

as Athletics and Activities Handbooks Mrs. Carter

At the 4/10/2017 meeting, proposed updates for the 2017-2018 student and teacher handbooks and activities and athletics handbooks were presented. At this second reading, the administration recommends approval of the 2017-2018 handbooks listed below. (Folder 5,A)

– Elementary Student Handbook – Elementary Teacher Handbook

– Middle School Student Handbook – Middle School Teacher Handbook

– High School Student Handbook – High School Teacher Handbook

– Athletics Handbook – Activities Handbook

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approval of Chromebook purchase Mrs. Carter

TOTAL COST $182,000.00

B. Approval of 2017-2018 BOE Meeting Schedule Mrs. Carter

In order to plan for the 2017-2018 year, the administration asks approval of the BOE meeting schedule. Please be prepared to discuss the proposed dates and times and consider approving the 2017-2018 schedule.

2017-2018 Regular Meetings:

July 10, 2017 December 11, 2017 May 14, 2018

August 14, 2017 January 8, 2018 June 11, 2018

September 11, 2017 February 12, 2018

October 9, 2017 March 12, 2018

November 13, 2017 April 9, 2018

=========================================================

2017-2018 Luncheon Meetings:

Thursday September 28, 2017 at Park

Thursday October 26, 2017 at High School

Thursday November 30, 2017 at Lincoln

(No December Luncheon Meeting)

Thursday January 25, 2018 at Riley

Wednesday February28, 2018 at Middle School

Thursday March ¬29, 2018 at Jefferson

Thursday April 26, 2018 at Eisenhower

(No May Luncheon Meeting)

C. MOU Law Enforcement Mrs. Carter

D. Approval to Alter DEC Summer Schedule Mrs. Carter

The administration requests BOE approval to alter summer hours at the District Education Center by closing the office Friday afternoons beginning May 26 through and including July 28, 2017. Employees will have the opportunity to work their number of contracted hours.

E. Approval of Paper Bid Mrs. Carter

Bid requests for 720 cartons of 8.5 x 11 copy paper and 40 cartons of 11 x17 paper were sent to five paper vendors and will be opened on Monday, May 8. Bid results will be presented to the board; administration will make a recommendation of which bid to approve. The prior-year paper bid projected a need for 840 cartons of white copy paper (bid total $20,084.40).

Additionally, quotes were requested for pastel and bright copy paper as well as card stock.

F. Approval of Washington Parking Lot Bid Mrs. Carter

Bids for a parking lot at Washington School were opened on 5/3/17. Three contractors responded. The administration recommends approval of the bid of $46,350.00 from Concrete Service Co., Inc. The project will begin 6/1/17 and complete by 7/1/17.

G. Approval of GBHS Field House Flooring Bid Mrs. Carter

Four bids for Flooring at GB High School were received. The administration recommends approval of the bid of $68,969.00 from Advanced Exercise and Equipment. The project will occur during the 2017 summer.

H. District Insurance Broker Mrs. Carter

Change of Broker from Fee Insurance to Insurance Planning

Counselor Proposal at GBMS Mrs. Carter

The administration is requesting the addition of a Middle School Counselor for the 2017-2018 school year. The role of the school counselor is continually increasing and the needs of Middle School students are also increasing. The state department has also added Social Emotional Curriculum on all schools, and counselors are a key component to the success of those programs.

J. Attendance Coordinator at GBHS Mrs. Carter

The administration at Great Bend High School is requesting the addition of a classified position of an Attendance Coordinator for the 2017-2018 school year. Through the MTSS process and data review, GBHS has seen the attendance rate at the high school as an area that needs constant attention. Attendance problems are one of the leading causes of student to fail classes and ultimately drop out of school.

7. CURRICULUM AND INSTRUCTION Mrs. Carter / Mr. Popp

A. Assessment Updates

State Assessments: USD 428 has completed all state assessments in all grade levels. The data for these assessments is scheduled to be released in the middle of May. Students and parents will receive score reports by the end of school, provided that timeline does not change. 10th grade state assessments scores have been correlated to predicted performance on the ACT.

MTSS Assessments and Benchmarking: USD 428 is in the middle of benchmarking all students at the end of the year. Data is gathered in Reading, Math, Behavior, Attendance, and Social Emotional health. All of this data will be used to group students into intervention groups for next fall to get students off on the right foot in the fall. This takes hours of staff time, but has been extremely helpful for students.

B. K-6 English Language Arts Adoption. The K-6 ELA Curriculum Wonders materials have been received and distributed to all schools. The district is working with the ELA coaches to develop high quality, ongoing training for all K-6 teachers to get the rigorous curriculum incorporated into every classroom in the district. There is structure for teachers, but a lot of freedom for teachers within that form.

C. Tier 2 and 3 Curriculum. As the year winds down, it has become evident that the district needs more materials for tier 2 and 3 to support students. The 95% group was adopted last year as the ELA intervention curriculum. $13,280 of additional resources needs to be purchased to give teachers enough materials to help the kids. Also, Corrective reading program, which is currently used in the district in limited areas, will become the Tier 3 curriculum for ELA, so additional resources will need to be purchased as well. We are still looking for additional math resources.

D. Pilot Programs for K-12 Science: The K-6 Science committee proposes the use of two science programs as a pilot for the 2017-2018 school year. Project Lead the Way and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt “Dimensions” are the two programs to pilot. PLTW is a hands-on STEM curriculum that would engage kids in the processes of Engineering and Science. HMH is a text based series with engaging scientific explorations for teachers and students. The program chosen would be the recommendation for the science adoption for the 2018-2019 school year.

E. 2016 Summer Professional Development

• ELA Adoption Training

TBA and Ongoing

• K-12 Science Pilot Training

TBA

• Administrator Training

June 14-16th, (and will follow-up throughout school year)

• Summer Tech Trainings

Various trainings TBA

• Foreign Language Training

TBA

• Instructional Coaches Academy

TBA

• Fred Jones for New Teachers (optional)

August 7-9

• New Teacher Orientation

August 10-16th – 8:00-11:30 (At DEC) 1:00-3:30 (In Classrooms)

Mentor/Mentee Luncheon – August 10th

F. Beginning of 2017-2018 School Year Calendar

• August 10th – New Teacher Orientation (5 Days)

• August 10th – Teacher Work Day

• August 11th – Building Day

• August 12th – Collaboration Day

• August 14th – District Kick off, Showcase ½ day; Building ½ day

• August 15th – Teacher Work Day

• August 23rd – 1st Day with Students

G. Curriculum Meeting Minutes

Curriculum Steering Committee: 4/25/17.

Professional Development Council: 5/1/17.

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT Mrs. Carter / Mr. Thexton

A. Back to School Celebration

B. Walking School Bus Update

C. Administrator Retreat

KASB McREL (Mid Continent Research for Education and Learning) Balanced Leadership Seminar

D. Schedule Special BOE Meeting

Mr. Thexton requests that the BOE will set a brief special meeting at the District Education Center at the end of June, 2017, at which time the administration will propose expenditures, transfers, and closing balances for the 2016-2017 budget.

E. Legislative Update

F. IBB Update

9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION Mrs. Carter / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

10. EXECUTIVE SESSION Mrs. Carter

The BOE will go into executive session.

11. CONSENT AGENDA Mrs. Carter

A. Approval of BOE Mtg. Minutes (April 10 and 27, 2017)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report

Licensed Teacher Appointments

Mr. Tyler Rydman, Teacher of Social Studies at GB Middle School

Ms. Linsey Van Ornum, Teacher of Family Consumer Science at GB High School

Ms. Tina Vondracek, Teacher of Special Education at Lincoln Elementary School

13. UPCOMING MEETING DATES Mrs. Carter

•GBHS Commencement: at 5:00 p.m., on May 14, 2017, at Memorial Stadium. (BOE members are asked to meet at 4:30 p.m., in the GBHS gymnasium.)

•Last day of school: Thursday, May 18, 2017

•2-1A State Baseball: May 25-26, 2017, the 2-1A State Baseball Tournament will be hosted by GBRC at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

14. ADJOURNMENT Mrs. Carter