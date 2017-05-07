Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Family Crisis Show,” hosted by Kate Brennon. Guests include staff from the Family Crisis Center and the Dell Hayden Memorial Child Advocacy Center.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Mike Adams

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society.

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Barton Community College Foundation Director Coleen Cape who will be joined by Gary and Anna Burke, this year’s winners of the Foundation’s Distinguished Service Award.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-10:00 Kansas City Royals @ Tampa Bay Rays

10:00-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”