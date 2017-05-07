KCAC Baseball & Softball Tournaments

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Baseball and Softball Championships in Great Bend continue Sunday at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

Number-1 seed Oklahoma Wesleyan baseball team (47-9) will play for the championship against Tabor College (41-14) at 1 p.m. If Tabor wins, the two teams will play a second time at 4 p.m.

On the softball side, Tabor College (32-18) will face Ottawa University (37-17) on the loser’s bracket at 1 p.m. The winner squares off against Kansas Wesleyan University (34-14) in the championship at 3 p.m.