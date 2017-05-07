Fire destroys old mill in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH COUNTY – Fire officials are working to determine the cause of a fire Sunday at an old, abandoned mill in Wilson.

Just after 2p.m. fire crews were dispatched to report of the fire, according to Ellsworth County Director of Emergency Management Keith Haberer. In addition to fighting the fire, crews and local residents sprayed down nearby homes to prevent the spread of the blaze.

Video of the fire courtesy BreeAnn Koch-Griffin

There were no injuries.

The State Fire Marshal will be on the scene Monday to help determine the cause.

The mill has not been used in over 15-years, according to Haberer.