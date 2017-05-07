Eight Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility offenders pass GED through Barton

Barton Community College President Dr. Carl Heilman gave offered words of hope and opportunity to the inmates at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility (LCMHF).

“That is the beauty of education,” Heilman said. “Education gives you opportunities to move forward. As you receive these pieces of paper, think about what opportunities lie ahead for you.”

For Shayne Motes, the thoughts of opportunities in the workforce inspired him to attain his high school diploma and four industry certifications during their learning celebration last Thursday, thanks to Barton Community College’s Building Academic Skills In Correctional Settings (BASICS) program. In addition to his high school diploma, Motes received an Introductory Craft Skills National Center for Construction Education and Research Core Certification, Manufacturing Skills Certification, Carpentry Certification and a WORKReady! Certification.

“I’d like to study carpentry more when I get out and build houses,” he said. “It makes me happy to know I received all of these certificates. Having these could help me get a better job when I get out in December 2018.”

Seven of his classmates also passed the GED and dozens of others received industry certificates such as manufacturing skills, introductory craft skills and Kansas WORKReady!, among others.

Barton Community College has partnered with both LCMHF and Ellsworth Correctional Facility to bring educational opportunities to inmates. Tuition and fees are funded either by the families of inmates or private donations from citizens who have recognized the program’s significant benefits to society.