Barton men’s and women’s track & field teams win Region 6 Titles

The Barton Community College women’s track and field team won their second straight Region VI Outdoor Championship on Saturday as the No. 6 ranked Lady Cougars dominated the field for an eighty-seven point margin at the Sports Complex in Arkansas City, Kansas. Adding the outdoor title to its Region VI Indoor championship, the Lady Cougars scored 192 points to earn the 29th region outdoor crown in the program’s history. Barton will stay in Kansas to conclude its season with a trip to Hutchinson May 18-20 for the NJCAA Outdoor National Championships.

The Barton Community College men’s track and field team captured their first Region VI Outdoor Championship since 2010 as the nation’s No. 3 ranked Cougars won by twelve points Saturday at the Sports Complex in Arkansas City, Kansas. Barton scored 193 points to take the title, registering the program’s 21st region outdoor crown. The Cougars will stay in Kansas to conclude its season with a trip to Hutchinson May 18-20 for the NJCAA Outdoor National Championships.