The search is on for next local United Way director

The United Way of Central Kansas has been around since 1962. For 55 years, United Way has been lightening the load of local non-profit organizations with fundraising.

The purpose of the 2018 campaign will be no different but the person directing the fundraising will be changing. Julie Bugner-Smith submitted her resignation last month as United Way of Central Kansas Executive Director.

UWCK Board of Directors President Desa Marmie Behr says the search for the next director continues.

Bugner-Smith served as the director for the past seven years and announced her resignation that goes in effect Friday, May 12.

Bugner-Smith accepted a position as director with the Pawnee Valley Community Hospital Foundation in Larned, but she mentioned she plans to stay involved with United Way as a volunteer and help transition the organization with the new director.

The 2018 campaign gets underway August 19 with the annual kickoff event.