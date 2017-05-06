Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Saturday Weather

by Leave a Comment

Above normal temperatures are expected for the weekend into the start of the work week. Highs each day will generally be in the 80 to 85 degree range.

Above normal temperatures are expected for the weekend into the start of the work week. Highs each day will generally be in the 80 to 85 degree range.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Tonight
Clear, with a low around 55. South southeast wind around 8 mph.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *