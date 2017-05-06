Saturday Weather

Today Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.



Tonight Clear, with a low around 55. South southeast wind around 8 mph.



Sunday Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.



Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.



Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.



Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.



Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.



Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.



Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.



Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 70%.



Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.



Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.



Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.