Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Agenda Meeting ~ Monday, May 8, 2017 ~ 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the May 1, 2017, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item

must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being

recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any

organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the

media, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings,

will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be

heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated /

Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the

County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested

by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. PROCLAMATION 2017-09: National Bike Month – May, 2017:

-The bicycle is an economical, healthy, convenient, and environmentally sound

form of transportation and an excellent tool for recreation and enjoyment of

Barton County’s scenic beauty. Throughout the month of May, the residents of

Barton County and its visitors can experience the joys of bicycling through

educational programs, races, commuting events, charity events, or by simply

getting out and going for a ride. One upcoming local biking event, the Great,

Great Bend Summer Bike Caper, has been planned by the Be Well Barton

County Committee. Dale Hogg, Committee Chairman, has been asked to

present the Proclamation that names May 2017 as National Bike Month.

C. SUNFLOWER DIVERSIFIED: Early Childhood Intervention Funding:

-The Sunflower Diversified Early Childhood Intervention Program provides

individualized services to children ages birth to three years with a

developmental delay or disability. Sunflower’s professional staff serves the child

in the home setting, thus including the family actively in the educational

process. In the 2017 Barton County Operating Budget, Sunflower Diversified’s

Early Childhood Intervention Program was funded at $15,000.00. Mr. Johnson will

request the funds be awarded at this time.

D. COMMUNICATIONS: Susank Tower – Structural Analysis:

-Barton County continues to work toward a resolution with the Susank Tower. At

this point, it is suggested that the County do a full structural analysis of the tower.

Allstate Towers can provide the needed services. Dena Popp, 911 Director, will

provide details.

E. NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES: Continued Membership:

-The National Association of Counties (NACo) is the only national organization

that represents county governments in the United States. Founded in

1935, NACo provides essential services to the nation’s 3,068 counties, advancing

issues with a unified voice before the federal government, improving the

public’s understanding of county government, assisting counties in finding and

sharing innovative solutions through education and research and providing

value-added services to save counties and taxpayers money. Other benefits

include the NACo Prescription Card Program, webinars and certain

publications.

F. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Jennifer Schartz, Commission Chairman, will provide the informational report of

work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made

available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided

by the County on a regular basis.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any

documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other

documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take

place throughout the day.

-The Twentieth Judicial District Juvenile Services Office will host a welcome lunch

for Emberhope. At the luncheon, there will be a discussion on the services

available for families in the community. The meeting will begin at 12 noon,

Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at the Barton County Courthouse, 1400 Main, Conference

Room, Great Bend, Kansas. It is anticipated that elected officials may attend

this meeting.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

MAY 8, 2017

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County

Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time,

Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business.

10:00 a.m. – Budget Update – Matt Patzner, Finance Director

10:15 a.m. – Firewall Upgrade – John Debes, Information Technology Director

10:30 a.m. – Fire District Discussion – Jonathan Mitchell, City Manager

11:00 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department

Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After

the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their

Chambers.

After all appointments have been completed, the Commission will have a

working lunch. During this time, they will review the County’s Employee

Handbook and other documents related to regular operations.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the

Health Department are scheduled for May 11, 2017.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, May 15, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.