Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Agenda Meeting ~ Monday, May 8, 2017 ~ 9:00 a.m. Until Close
I. OPENING BUSINESS:
A. Call Meeting to Order.
B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.
D. Consider Minutes of the May 1, 2017, Regular Meeting.
E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item
must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being
recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any
organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.
F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the
media, should be shut off.
II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings,
will be heard at this time.
-There is no Old Business at this time.
III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be
heard at this time.
A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /
Refunded Taxes:
-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated /
Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the
County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested
by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.
B. PROCLAMATION 2017-09: National Bike Month – May, 2017:
-The bicycle is an economical, healthy, convenient, and environmentally sound
form of transportation and an excellent tool for recreation and enjoyment of
Barton County’s scenic beauty. Throughout the month of May, the residents of
Barton County and its visitors can experience the joys of bicycling through
educational programs, races, commuting events, charity events, or by simply
getting out and going for a ride. One upcoming local biking event, the Great,
Great Bend Summer Bike Caper, has been planned by the Be Well Barton
County Committee. Dale Hogg, Committee Chairman, has been asked to
present the Proclamation that names May 2017 as National Bike Month.
C. SUNFLOWER DIVERSIFIED: Early Childhood Intervention Funding:
-The Sunflower Diversified Early Childhood Intervention Program provides
individualized services to children ages birth to three years with a
developmental delay or disability. Sunflower’s professional staff serves the child
in the home setting, thus including the family actively in the educational
process. In the 2017 Barton County Operating Budget, Sunflower Diversified’s
Early Childhood Intervention Program was funded at $15,000.00. Mr. Johnson will
request the funds be awarded at this time.
D. COMMUNICATIONS: Susank Tower – Structural Analysis:
-Barton County continues to work toward a resolution with the Susank Tower. At
this point, it is suggested that the County do a full structural analysis of the tower.
Allstate Towers can provide the needed services. Dena Popp, 911 Director, will
provide details.
E. NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES: Continued Membership:
-The National Association of Counties (NACo) is the only national organization
that represents county governments in the United States. Founded in
1935, NACo provides essential services to the nation’s 3,068 counties, advancing
issues with a unified voice before the federal government, improving the
public’s understanding of county government, assisting counties in finding and
sharing innovative solutions through education and research and providing
value-added services to save counties and taxpayers money. Other benefits
include the NACo Prescription Card Program, webinars and certain
publications.
F. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:
-Jennifer Schartz, Commission Chairman, will provide the informational report of
work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made
available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided
by the County on a regular basis.
IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following
items, including announcements, will be heard.
A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:
-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the
authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any
documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other
documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take
place throughout the day.
-The Twentieth Judicial District Juvenile Services Office will host a welcome lunch
for Emberhope. At the luncheon, there will be a discussion on the services
available for families in the community. The meeting will begin at 12 noon,
Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at the Barton County Courthouse, 1400 Main, Conference
Room, Great Bend, Kansas. It is anticipated that elected officials may attend
this meeting.
B. APPOINTMENTS:
MAY 8, 2017
9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County
Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time,
Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business.
10:00 a.m. – Budget Update – Matt Patzner, Finance Director
10:15 a.m. – Firewall Upgrade – John Debes, Information Technology Director
10:30 a.m. – Fire District Discussion – Jonathan Mitchell, City Manager
11:00 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department
Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After
the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their
Chambers.
After all appointments have been completed, the Commission will have a
working lunch. During this time, they will review the County’s Employee
Handbook and other documents related to regular operations.
THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the
Health Department are scheduled for May 11, 2017.
V. OTHER BUSINESS:
A. Discussion Items.
B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial
consideration.
C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular
business hours.
D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments
related to County business at their discretion.
E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, May 15, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.
VI. ADJOURN.
Leave a Reply