Mitch Holthus, the Voice of the Chiefs, to visit Great Bend

The 12th Annual Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Gary Gore Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for June 2 at Stoneridge Country Club in Great Bend.

As golfers prepare themselves for the tournament, Andrea Bauer with the Chamber, says there will be something new this year with the INSPIRE Speaker Series. The special guest will be Mitch Holthus, the radio voice of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andrea Bauer Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/bauer-mitch-1.mp3

The Holthus event will be the day before the tournament, June 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Stoneridge. Appetizers, networking, and the chance to meet Holthus will cost $20 a person with roughly 150 tickets available.

Holthus, the longest tenured play-by-play announcer in Chiefs history, will stick around the following day to golf in the tournament.

Andrea Bauer Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/bauer-mitch-2.mp3

More information on the golf tournament and Holthus visit can be found at www.greatbend.org.