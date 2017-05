After earning a win in the first game of the Diamond Classic in Hays, the Great Bend Panther baseball team fell to Goddard-Eisenhower 6-4 Friday afternoon. Great Bend improved to 7-7 on the season. The Panthers will finish the Diamond Classic with a game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Salina Central.

Saturday’s Schedule

Player McRun and Hitting Contest, 9am

Life Prep Academy vs. Goddard-Eisenhower, 10:15am

Salina Central vs. Great Bend, 12:30pm

Hays vs. Goddard-Eisenhower, 2:30pm