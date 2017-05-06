Florida sex offender sentenced for distributing child porn in Kansas

WICHITA- A registered sex offender from Wichita was sentenced Thursday to 195 months in federal prison for distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Jeremy Michael Schmidt, formerly known as Jeremy Michael Davis, 41, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography. In 2013, Schmidt was convicted in Florida on a possession of child pornography charge and registered as a sex offender under the name Jeremy Michael Davis. He later changed his name to Jeremy Michael Schmidt.

Schmidt came to the attention of investigators in Wichita when they received four separate Cyber Tipline Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators identified emails in which Schmidt provided links to child pornography.