Barton softball beats Pratt in first game of Region 6 Tournament

The Barton Community College softball team scored two runs in the first inning and went on to route Pratt Community College in their first game of the Region VI Tournament in El Dorado, 10-3.

Payton Reynolds pitched the complete-game winner for Barton giving up two hits in the seven innings. The Lady Cougars had 19 hits in their 30th win of the season.

The Lady Cougars (30-14) will play Seward County Community College (40-20) at 1 p.m. Saturday. Seward defeated Garden City Friday 8-0.