Sheriff: Kan. man threw beer bottle, tried to run over woman

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect for DUI and other charges after a domestic dispute.

Just before 4p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to the 100 block of Mill in New Cambria after report of a domestic disturbance, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.

A man identified as Kevin Sheffield, 50, allegedly threw a beer bottle at a woman and then attempted to run over her with a vehicle.

He fled the scene but a Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy caught up with him near Salina.

Sheffield was arrested and faces charges of transporting an open container, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, aggravated assault and domestic battery charges, according to the sheriff’s department.