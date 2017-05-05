Schugart honored for service, Barton Athletics honors annual achievements

bartonsports.com

This past Wednesday the Barton Community College Athletic Department celebrated the 2016-17 seasons with its end-of-the-year celebration banquet. Held annually in conjunction with its partnership with the Cougar Booster Club, the Department recognized and celebrated the accomplishments of its teams and individual student-athletes.

Master of ceremony and Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs introduced each team, as well as, presented special awards throughout the three-hour event. Headlining the awards was the recipient of the Cougar Booster Club Booster of the Year Award, Kathy Schugart of Great Bend, Kansas. Presented by Rolfs and Booster Club President Ron Mason, Schugart was acknowledged for her active involvement and contributions to the booster club, the community, and the athletic department throughout the season.

Nominated and voted upon by coaches and staff, the athletic department also recognized its individual achievements by student-athletes. Earning the student-athlete of the year awards were track and field’s Rian Robinson of Westwego, Louisiana, for her performances and high national rankings, and baseball second baseman Michael Sinks of Lawrence, Kansas, for his record breaking season and career within Cougar Baseball.

Inspirational athletes nominated and voted upon for their stories-behind-the-story rising to accomplish collegiate achievements were awarded to women’s basketball record setting Katrina Roenfeldt of Dodge City, Kansas, and baseball’s Trey Pittman of Eupora, Mississippi.

Complete list of Awards

Booster of the Year: Kathy Schugart

Student-Athletes of the Year: Rian Robinson (Women’s Track and Field), Michael Sinks (Baseball)

Inspirational Athletes of the Year: Katrina Roenfeldt (Women’s Basketball), Trey Pittman (Baseball)

Head Coach of the Year: Brent Biggs (Baseball)

Assistant Coach of the Year: Tony Davis (Track and Field)

Skylar Hill Most Inspirational Award (Baseball): Alex Feldkamp (Manhattan, KS)

Top Freshman Student Athletic Trainer: Cynthia Torres (Liberal, KS)

Top Sophomore Student Athletic Trainer: Austin Welch (Ashland, KS)

Most Improved Student Athletic Trainer: Emma Austin (Macksville, KS)

Outstanding Student Athletic Trainer: Andy Ramos (Dodge City, KS)