Police investigate after noose found hanging from tree on KSU campus

MANHATTAN – Law enforcement authorities at Kansas State University are investigating after a noose was found hanging from a tree on campus.

The University’s Office of Institutional Equity received notification of the noose hanging from a tree on the Manhattan campus Friday morning and it was removed. according to a media release.

The reason for the noose is unknown. The university issued a reminder about the Principles of Community and they stand united against all forms of discrimination.

The university also admitted that it is a stressful time of year and anyone who has concerns should contact

Counseling Services at 785-532-6977, counsel@k-state.edu; the Office of Student Life, 785-532-6432, stulife@k-state.edu; the Office of Institutional Equity at 785-532-6220, equity@k-state.edu; or the Office of Diversity, 785-532-6276, ksudiversity@k-state.edu.