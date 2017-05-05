Panthers beat Hays 12-8 in Diamond Classic

Last week the Hays High Indians swept the Great Bend Panthers in a double header at the Great Bend Sports Complex. Thursday night the Panthers got their revenge. Great Bend beat the Indians 12-8 on the first day of the Hays Diamond Classic.

Peyton Mauler and Eddie Bujanda combined to hold the Indians to just 7-hits in the game with Bujanda picking up the victory. Great Bend broke a 5-5 tie in the 4th by scoring 6-runs for an 11-5 lead an hung on to win the game that ended their 7 game losing streak.

The Panthers (6-7) will play two games Friday. At 1 pm Great Bend will take on Goddard Eisenhower and then face Life Prep Academy at 5:15.