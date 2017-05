MAY 5, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE WALL PHONE. 615-0249

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS. 617-5026

FOR SALE: UPRIGHT FREEZER. 804-3204

FOR SALE: 1997 FORD RANGER, 1992 BUICK LESABRE. 792-2916

FOR SALE: AIRCO ELECTRIC ARC WELDER, SPRAYER TIRES. WANTED: ROLLING BASKETS. 653-4913

FOR SALE: DIAMOND ENGAGEMENT RING. WANTED: BOX SPRINGS & FRAME FOR A QUEEN SIZE BED. 804-3214

FOR SALE: 4 WHEELER 125, BOAT MOTOR, 1978 FORD MUSTANG II FOR DRAG RACING. 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: CAR TOW DOLLY. 791-7888

FOR SALE: MENS SHIRTS IN DIFFERENT SIZES & STYLES. L, 2X, 3X 617-1673

WANTED: 2 BEDROOM HOUSE IN GREAT BEND W/CUPBOARDS, CLOSETS. 639-2361

WANTED: RIDING MOWER 40″ OR LESS, O TURN 786-5335

FREE: 5 TOMATO CAGES 793-3058

FREE: 2 LARGE MIRRORS 5′ & 6′ LONG. 727-7036

FOR SALE: 2007 FORD F150 4WD, REAR BUMPER/TAILGATE FOR A 2008 CHEVY PU. 617-5312

FOR SALE: HP OFFICE JET COPIER/FAX W/EXTRA INK, COMPUTER MONITOR. 285-6266

FOR SALE: 2 MAN FISHING BOAT W/TRAILER. 639-2934

FOR SALE: 1998 DODGE RAM 1500 4WD, 2006 KAWASAKI, 2009 KAWASAKI. 617-4293

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES 265/70/17, 1969 CHEVY PU, TRACTOR TIRES IN ASSORTED TIRES. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 2 SNAPPER LAWNMOWERS W/BAGS, KITCHEN AID ELECTRIC RANGE. 797-3796

FOR SALE: MENS SHIRT (M), KC ROYAL T-SHIRT (M), 12 ELECTRIC TRIMMER. 792-6141

FOR SALE: CANOPY BABY STROLLER, ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME. 603-8584

FOR SALE: TIRES IN ASSORTED SIZES, WHEELS. 282-7708

FOR SALE: BLACK & DECKER HEDGE TRIMMER, CRAFTSMAN CHAIN SAW. 264-0038

FOR SALE: TIRE 31/1050/15 WANTED: 1 TIRE 285/75/16 OR TRADE 316-619-8494

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

GARAGE SALE: THIS SALE IS SATURDAY FROM 8A UNTIL AND THE LOCATION: 2421 19TH ST. IN GREAT BEND. SELLING A HUMIDIFIER, DE-HUMIDIFIER, 2 VACUUM CLEANERS, LAWNMOWER, SNOW BLOWER W/ELECTRIC START, TORO LIKE NEW EDGER, MENS BIKE, EXERCISE BIKE, COFFEE TABLE, END TABLE, DESK, BOOKCASES, TV CABINET, BEDDING, TOWELS, TUPPERWARE, GLASS WARE, HOLIDAY DECORATIONS, SUITCASES AND MUCH MORE.

IS YOUR GRASS OVERGROWN DUE TO THE RECENT RAINS OR DO YOU JUST WANT TO TAKE A BREAK FROM LAWN WORK IN GENERAL. R.J.H LAWN SERVICES IS HERE TO TO HELP. THEY OFFER: MOWING, TRIMMING, GARDEN TILLING LARGE OR SMALL, BACKHOE, LOADER, BRUSH HOG CULTIVATOR, DISC, LIMB & BRUSH REMOVAL ALSO SMALL TRACTOR SERVICE, EQUIPMENT & HAY HAULING (UP TO 20,000#) FREE ESTIMATES ARE AVAILABLE. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 617-5355 OR 617-8227 R.J.H. SAYS IF YOU GROW IT THEY MOW IT.

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY