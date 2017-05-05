Holley brings years of experience to new OPI position

After 16 years of working for large corporations, Brandon Holley was “curious” about how a family-owned business would compare. His curiosity has been satisfied after just a short time at Office Products Inc. (OPI), where he has found an enhanced level of customer service.

Holley is the new supply sales representative at OPI, a local family-operated business.

“I worked for eight years at Office Max and eight years at FedX Office, both in Southern California,” Holley said. “This gave me a solid background in office supplies and equipment, and I was eager to use this experience here at OPI.

“What I have learned is that a family business such as this is more customer-oriented,” Holley noted. “I mean, we take orders over the phone and then we will deliver. Who does that? Nobody.”

Holley added that he has been impressed with the level of expertise in all OPI departments, including supplies, furniture, copiers, printers, computers and graphic design, as well as the Copy Center.

“My responsibilities include meeting customers’ needs in the store and over the phone,” Holley said, noting that initially he delivered furniture. “I am happy to accommodate OPI’s long-time clientele, as well as newcomers who are looking for the best in customer service.”

Even though Holley is originally from California, he graduated from St. John High School in 1994. He left the area but came back because of the Central Kansas Dream Center.

“I was in the Dream Center’s Discipleship Program for nine months,” he explained. “I also became acquainted with Terry Vink, an OPI owner. OPI just seemed like a good fit for me.”

Holley, who lives in Great Bend, attended Abilene Christian University in Texas and has family here.

Tom Curran, OPI furniture specialist, said Holley brings several assets to the job.

“Brandon has an exceptional level of maturity and professionalism,” Curran said. “He also is extremely knowledgeable about our industry. On top of that, he relates well with our customers, is a quick learner, and always has a kind word for his colleagues and customers.”

Holley works in the Great Bend store at 1204 Main.