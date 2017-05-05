GBRC – ‘Scams Against Seniors’

Denise Groene, Kansas State Director for the Better Business Bureau will present ‘Scams Against Seniors’ at the Great Bend Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) on Thursday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to noon.

This presentation will cover the most common scams currently circulating the community, the red flags to watch out for, and the tactics consumers can use to protect themselves and their identity.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2.

Bio:

Denise Groene is the Kansas State Director for the Better Business Bureau Serving the Kansas Plains, Nebraska, South Dakota, and SW Iowa. She is a graduate of the Barton School of Business at Wichita State University. Denise started with the BBB in July 2010 as a Business Development Specialist before being promoted to the Director of Member Relations (2011) and then to State Director in 2012. Denise is the primary contact for media inquiries, point of contact for all Kansas Accredited Businesses as well as the liaison to the Kansas Board of Directors. She speaks to senior and business organizations across the state educating audiences of scams and tips on how to be a savvy consumer.