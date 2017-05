Cop Shop (5/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/4)

Non Injury Accident

At 7:59 a.m. a vehicle was impounded at NE 20 Road & NW 10 Avenue.

Shots Fired

At 12:51 p.m. a report of shots fired was made at 618 E. 2nd Street in Hoisington.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 3:57 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 30 NE 30 Road.

Non Injury Accident

At 5:48 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.

At 7:26 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at K-156 Highway at MM 132.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/4)

Non Injury Accident

At 8:11 a.m. an accident was reported at Heizer Street & Park Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:25 p.m. an officer arrested Brian Franklin at 1217 Williams on a Municipal Court warrant.

Theft

At 3:22 p.m. theft of a license plate, 291 DHU, was reported at 2611 27th Street 29.

Shots Fired

At 3:50 p.m. a request for extra patrol due to possible gun shots in the area was made at 1067 Warner Road.

Non Injury Accident

At 7:44 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.