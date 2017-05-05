Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/4)

BOOKED: Richard Lewallen of Holyrood for BTDC case for driving under the influence and transporting an open container, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Brian Franklin of Hutchinson on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $626.00 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $1,324.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Oliver Guyton of Great Bend on Barton County District warrants for probation violation, no bonds.

BOOKED: Brandon Pangburn of Salina on a Barton County District Court serve sentence. BCDC warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

RELEASED: Nathan B. Manley on Barton County District Court warrant with a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Susan Zuniga of Hoisington on Ellinwood Municipal case for theft after an 18 hour OR.

RELEASED: Ricky Bryant of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant after receiving an OR bond, Bryant is also to be released on all Hoisington Police cases.

RELEASED: Nathan Clanton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for three counts of child endangerment, released to corrections.