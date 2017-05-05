Lyons teen, 3 others hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY –Four people were injured in an accident just before 5p.m. on Friday in McPherson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Impala driven by Brandi Vollnogel, 31, Hutchinson, was eastbound on Comanche Road.

The driver failed to stop at the stop sign at K61.

A southbound 2001 GMC Yukon driven by Lauren Clark, 19, Sedgwick, hit the Chevy.

Vollnogel, Clark, a passenger in the Chevy Rhiannon Call, 10, Hutchinson, and a passenger in the Yukon Jesse Hursey, 19, Lyons, were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.