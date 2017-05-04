United Way of Central Kansas delivering pies to the face

It is not every day you get the chance to put a pie in the face of your boss. Teachers and staff members at Helping Hands Preschool at Washington Building in Great Bend were given that chance Thursday morning.

United Way of Central Kansas offers businesses in Barton and Pawnee counties the chance to make contributions to the nonprofit organization through payroll contributions.

As an incentive, USD 428 in Great Bend allows the building’s staff to put a pie in the face of Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton if they had the highest contribution percentage.

Washington had 100 percent participation in the United Way payroll contributions knocking off previous two-time defending champion Jefferson Elementary School.

Thexton jokingly said he was keeping eyes on who delivered the pie to his face.

Christie Gerdes, UWCK advocate for Washington also received a pie to the face Thursday after she received the traveling trophy for Washington being the top donator.

United Way of Central Kansas raised over $275,000 during last year’s fundraising campaign to assist 23 community partners. Next year’s campaign drive will get started with a kickoff event on August 19.