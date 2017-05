MAY 4, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: UPRIGHT DEEP FREEZE. 804-3204

FOR SALE: 2004 CHEVY MINI VAN, 2000 BUICK PARK AVENUE. 792-2916

FOR SALE: LARGE AMOUNT OF INSULATORS. 791-7510

FOR SALE: 2007 FORD F150 4WD. 617-5312

FOR SALE: 2007 ARCTIC CAT 4 WHEELER W/EXTRAS, AIRCO WELDER. WANTED: ROLLING BASKETS FOR FIELD EQUIPMENT. 653-4913

FOR SALE: 1978 FORD MUSTANG II, 1987 GMC SUBURBAN, 4 WHEELER. 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: CAR TOW DOLLY. 791-7888

FOR SALE: RUGER 44 MAGNUM W/2 BOXES OF AMMO OR TRADE FOR A GUITAR. 320-321-3731

FOR SALE: CENTRAL HEATING UNIT 44000 BTU, 400 TURBO TRANSMISSION FOR A CHEVY, WINDOW A/C. 639-1754

WANTED: TOMATO CAGES. 566-7297

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE WALL PHONE. 615-0249

FOR SALE: TANDEM AXLE TRAILER 83″X 14′ W/3 TOOL BOXES. GATES ON THE SIDE /UPDATES, JOHN DEERE RIDING MOWER 0 TURN 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: FLIGHT SIMULATOR FOR A REMOTE CONTROL PLANE OR USE ON XP OS SYSTEM. 793-5645

FOR SALE: UMBRELLA BABY STROLLER, ENTERTAINMENT CENTER 4X4, ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME. 603-8584

FOR SALE: LUND 20′ BOAT TRAILER W/EXTRAS, LEATHER COUCH W/RECLINERS, BLUE QUEEN ANNE RECLINER. 793-0979

FOR SALE: 2 TIRES 315/70/17, 2009 KAWASAKI, 2006 KAWASAKI, 1990 DODGE PU 4WD. 617-4293

WANTED: LAPTOP COMPUTER, 8′ EXTENSION LADDER. 603-8494

WANTED: FLAT SCREEN TV W/3D 617-0485

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES 195/60/15, 2 TIRES 215/65/15, CHEVY PU BED TRAILER W/MILITARY BOX. 282-7708

WANTED: MINIATURE DONKEYS, 527-4417 285-9303

FOR SALE: 5 36X80 STORM DOORS, BABY BOUNCER/WALKER, 4 TV’S. 617-9083

FOR SALE: MENS SHIRT (M), MENS KC ROYAL T-SHIRT (M), WOMEN’S CLOTHING & SHOES (8 M), 792-6141

FREE: 2 LARGE MIRRORS 6′ & 5′ WIDE. 727-7036

FOR SALE: RUGER 357 MAGNUM W/9MM CYLINDER W/BOX/BOOK. 617-1184

FOR SALE:1987 GALAXY 16′ BOAT W/MANY EXTRAS, 1982 HONDA MOTORCYCLE. WANTED: POLARIS ATV TIRES 24/8/12 672-5662

GARAGE SALE: THIS SALE IS SATURDAY FROM 8A UNTIL AND THE LOCATION: 2421 19TH ST. IN GREAT BEND. SELLING A HUMIDIFIER, DE-HUMIDIFIER, 2 VACUUM CLEANERS, LAWNMOWER, SNOW BLOWER W/ELECTRIC START, TORO LIKE NEW EDGER, MENS BIKE, EXERCISE BIKE, COFFEE TABLE, END TABLE, DESK, BOOKCASES, TV CABINET, BEDDING, TOWELS, TUPPERWARE, GLASS WARE, HOLIDAY DECORATIONS, SUITCASES AND MUCH MORE.

