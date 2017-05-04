Dateline: Claflin, Kansas

Marilyn Jane Kaiser, 91, died May 3, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital. She was born April 12, 1926, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, the daughter of Herman and Marie (Pfeiffer) Breford.

Marilyn graduated from Claflin High School in 1943.

She was a lifetime resident of the Bushton and Claflin area. She had worked for the IGA Grocery Store in Claflin, was the former activity director for Cherry Village in Great Bend, and later retired from Homestead Villa, in Hoisington, as the social service director.

Marilyn was a former member of Holy Name Catholic Church, Bushton, and a current member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin. She was always involved in her church and active in the Altar Society. She was also a former member of the Daughters of Isabella.

In 1944 she married Austin Zink. He died in 1950. She then married Leo N. Kaiser on September 25, 1954 in Bushton, Kansas. He died September 7, 2007.

Survivors include: daughter, Mary Pryor and husband Robert of Great Bend, daughter-in-law, Donella Zink of Claflin, daughter, Angie Clutter of Hoisington, son, Jon Kaiser and wife Ruth of Ellinwood; 19 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands; a son, Terry Zink; brother, Glenn Breford; and two sons-in-law, Bernard Haberman and Don Clutter.

Vigil with Rosary service will be 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the church with Father Terrance Klein presiding. Burial will follow in Holy Name Cemetery. Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Holy Name Cemetery Fund, or Claflin E.M.S., in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.