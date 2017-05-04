Kansas man charged with fatal shooting, child endangerment

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An 81-year-old Topeka man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in the presence of an 8-year-old child.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Anthony Darcy was charged Wednesday with premeditated first-degree murder in the Monday night killing of 36-year-old Stephen Snyder. Darcy also faces felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated child endangerment. Bond is set at $1 million cash or professional surety.

District attorney Mike Kagay said in a news release that Snyder was on the driveway of a home suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds when police arrived. Darcy was at the home and taken into custody.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Darcy had an attorney. The prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.