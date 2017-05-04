Kansas lawmakers to resume talks on income tax increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are resuming negotiations over increasing income taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools.

House and Senate negotiators planned to meet Thursday morning after top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature canceled a vote on tax legislation for the second consecutive day.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019 and the Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that state education funding is inadequate.

A proposal drafted by negotiators Tuesday but scrapped Wednesday would have rolled back past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback to raise more than $1 billion over two years. It was drafted after a similar but smaller plan fell flat.

Democrats and GOP moderates complained that neither plan raised enough new revenue.