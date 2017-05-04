Friday Weather

Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Leave a Reply