Filing deadlines change with restructured local elections this year

At this week’s Great Bend City Council meeting, City Attorney Bob Suelter reminded council members and the public that there is a different filing deadline this year for the upcoming elections. Due to the changes made by the Kansas Legislature, city elections have been moved to November and the filing deadline is June 1 at noon.

Great Bend Mayor Mike Allison acknowledged the new time forces candidates to announce their intentions earlier.

Mike Allison Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/allison-file-1.mp3

With his term ending this year, Dr. Allison announced this week that he will not seek reelection as mayor after spending 18 years in the position. Allison mentioned it was a tough decision but because of the new election format he had more time to think the choice over.

Mike Allison Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/allison-file-2.mp3

All the $20 filings must be done at the Barton County Clerk’s Office inside the courthouse.

City council members that have terms that end this year include: Mike Boys in ward one, Wayne Henneke out of ward two, Allene Owen from ward three, and Dana Dawson in ward four.

View the Great Bend ward map here: http://greatbendks.net/DocumentCenter/View/731