Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Name of Deceased: Don G. Pitts Age: 74

Date of Death: May 2, 2017

Place of Death: Passed away peacefully at his home in Great Bend

Date of Birth: May 5, 1942, in Hoisington, KS

Parents Name: Herbert Lindley and Myrtle Katherine (Christians) Pitts

OBITUARY INFORMATION

A lifelong Great Bend resident, Don owned and operated KBK Oilfield Service, Inc. Don was passionate about his work, and had great pride in his ability to fix anything, always enjoying the feat of any mechanical issue.

SURVIVORS

Charlotte Meyer of the home

Two daughters: Kim Sell and husband Roger of Great Bend

Kara Potter and husband Jeff of Claflin, KS

One sister: Jerree Ehrlich and husband Larry of Broken Arrow, OK

Four Grandchildren: Connor Sell, Kendal Sell, Annie Potter, and Zoe Potter

SERVICE INFORMATION

Services: Cremation has taken place. Family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, May 8, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home

Memorial Fund: In lieu of flowers, Community Scholarship, Inc. – Claflin, in care of Bryant Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530