County Attorney: WaKeeney police chief back in jail on bond violation

TREGO COUNTY -Terry Eberle, the WaKeeney Police Chief was arrested on Thursday for an alleged violation of bond, according to the Trego County Attorney.

Eberle was arrest originally arrested on Wednesday by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and charged by the Trego County Attorney’s Office on a number of charges. Following the arrest, Eberle appeared before a judge in District Court and was released on an Own Recognizance bond pending a further hearing.

According to a press release from Trego County Attorney Christopher Lyon the District Court ordered Eberle be arrested for an alleged violation of bond on Thursday. He has been remanded to the county jail.

A bond violation hearing will be held Monday at 9:45 a.m. at the Ellis County Courthouse.

Lyon said in the press release the arrest and charging of an individual is merely an allegation of criminal wrong doing. All defendants maintain a presumption of innocence unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.