Cop Shop (5/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/3)

Non Injury Accident

At 1:18 p.m. an accident was reported at 301 Susank Rd in Susank.

Theft

At 2:42 p.m. theft of firearms was reported at 3909 2nd Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 9:30 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 at MM 146.

At 9:42 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at S. US Highway & SE 30 Road.

At 11:14 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 130 Avenue & SE 35 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/3)

Theft

At 1:37 a.m. Charlies Place, 1109 Main Street, reported theft of services.

Criminal Damage

At 6:33 a.m. criminal damage to his vehicle was reported at 2706 19th Street.

At 10:38 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 2806 18th Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 3:16 p.m. an accident was reported at 2027 Morton Street.

Battery

At 6 p.m. Cheri Kruse was arrested for battery DV at 811 Kansas Avenue.