Cop Shop (5/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/3)
Non Injury Accident
At 1:18 p.m. an accident was reported at 301 Susank Rd in Susank.
Theft
At 2:42 p.m. theft of firearms was reported at 3909 2nd Street.
Non Injury Accident
At 9:30 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 at MM 146.
At 9:42 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at S. US Highway & SE 30 Road.
At 11:14 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 130 Avenue & SE 35 Road.
Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/3)
Theft
At 1:37 a.m. Charlies Place, 1109 Main Street, reported theft of services.
Criminal Damage
At 6:33 a.m. criminal damage to his vehicle was reported at 2706 19th Street.
At 10:38 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 2806 18th Street.
Non Injury Accident
At 3:16 p.m. an accident was reported at 2027 Morton Street.
Battery
At 6 p.m. Cheri Kruse was arrested for battery DV at 811 Kansas Avenue.
