Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/3)

BOOKED: Vernon Cape of Great Bend on GBPD case for domestic battery, bond is set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S or 48 OR bond.

BOOKED: Joey Lewis on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear.

BOOKED: Paul Pryor of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for aggravated battery, aid and abed aggravated robbery, criminal threat, aid and abet threat, theft, and aid an abet theft, bond set at $100,000.00 C/S. BTDC case for no DL, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Savannah Gee of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for obstruction / disorderly on 48 hour OR bond. Released to Lyons County Sheriff’s Department on their local charges.

RELEASED: Vernon Cape of Great Bend on GBPD case for domestic battery.

RELEASED: Marcus Kidd of Saline County transport to Ford County.

RELEASED: Dusty Trusdale on Rush County District Court case for possession of stolen property x2, theft after serving his sentence. Released on Kansas Department of Correction case for parole violation after the warrant was cancelled per KDOC.

RELEASED: Brett L. Fisher on Barton County District Court warrant for serve sentence.

RELEASED: David Timberman of Larned after posting a $700.00 cash bond on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after posting a $500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Cheri Kruse-Yahne on a Great Bend Municipal case for battery DV after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Cory Little of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for rape and sexual battery after the $500,000.00 bond was modified to $50,000.00 C/S and having an ankle monitor placed on his ankle per the Barton County District Court Journal Entry.