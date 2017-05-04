Weather forces more changes for KCAC Tournament

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) softball and baseball tournaments at the Great Bend Sports Complex for Wednesday have been postponed.
The tournament is pushing all scheduled games back a day. Day one of the softball and baseball championships will begin Thursday, May 4 at the same times.
The wet fields have forced the opening day of the baseball tournament to be played in Hays. Baseball games will begin at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.
Two softball games will start at 4 p.m. and two more at 6 p.m. at the Sports Complex.
Any free tickets already picked up for Wednesday’s games will still be honored for the Thursday contests. Free tickets can be picked up at the Great Bend City Office at 1209 Williams, the Great Bend Recreation Commission at 1214 Stone, and the Great Bend Activity Center at 2715 18th Street.
Comments
Harley Topper says
Gee, You let a company that doesn’t build baseball fields for a living get the bid. Your site is a swamp! You could have paid to turf the complex but oh no, we went the cheap route and have dirt and grass infields. The complex is a horrible place to watch games. Vets is 100 times better! It’s too bad that the people in charge of making these type of decisions don’t have a clue about anything except how to waste our dollars. Great Job Great Bend! Why don’t you check and see how many games and tournaments have been cancelled because we don’t have turf! Maybe we should be called Average Bend or Below Average Bend instead of Great Bend. I think I might go shopping downtown tonight. Hmmm, lets see… I can’t read the store fronts because it was a great idea to plant trees in front of them all… Oh wait almost every store is either an antique shop or second hand store. Looks like I will just get on the internet and do some more shopping!!!! I’m frustrated!!!
