Weather forces more changes for KCAC Tournament

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) softball and baseball tournaments at the Great Bend Sports Complex for Wednesday have been postponed.

The tournament is pushing all scheduled games back a day. Day one of the softball and baseball championships will begin Thursday, May 4 at the same times.

The wet fields have forced the opening day of the baseball tournament to be played in Hays. Baseball games will begin at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Two softball games will start at 4 p.m. and two more at 6 p.m. at the Sports Complex.

Any free tickets already picked up for Wednesday’s games will still be honored for the Thursday contests. Free tickets can be picked up at the Great Bend City Office at 1209 Williams, the Great Bend Recreation Commission at 1214 Stone, and the Great Bend Activity Center at 2715 18th Street.