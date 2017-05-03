Great Bend Post

Thursday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

new-kvgb-logo-ii12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show,” hosted by Dakota Tucker.  Guests include the animal professionals from the Animal Medical Center in Great Bend.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Newsmakers – Mike will check the day’s headlines and talk with those making news.

11A-11:30     County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Amy Boxberger, Director of Community Corrections for the 20th Judicial District.

11:35-12:00  “Chamber Connect Show,” hosted by Cole Reif.  Guests include Jan Peters, Andrea Bauer, and Meagan Barfield with the Great Chamber of Commerce.

12P-12:25      KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information

12:30-4:30     Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals

4:30-5P          “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-8P             ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

8P-10P           ESPN Radio “Izzy & Spain”

10P-Mid         ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”

