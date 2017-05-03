NW Kansas man sentenced for murder, shooting at 2 police officers

HILL CITY – A Norton man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 28 years for murder and other crimes, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release Wednesday.

Bobby Joe Tallent, 39, was sentenced in Graham County District Court by Judge Preston A. Pratt to 341 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Tallent pleaded guilty in March to one count of murder in the second degree intentional, two counts of attempted murder in the second-degree intentional, one count of burglary, one count of felony theft and one count of felony flee and elude a law enforcement officer.

The convictions stemmed from crimes that occurred in March 2015 in connection with the death of Joseph Sweet in Norton and for firing shots at two Norton police officers. The case was moved to Graham County following a mistrial in Norton County District Court.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Norton Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Norton County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from other local law enforcement agencies. Assistant Attorney General Lee Davidson of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.