Limited interest in Great Bend’s large JCPenney building

The JCPenney building in downtown Great Bend is a big building. It is 50,000-square-feet big. Businesses or people interested in that large of a building are limited, but Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters is still searching for any prospects to make use of the building after JCPenney closes in mid-June.

Peters says the focus now is still to make sure the nearly 30 employees have a place to go when they lose their jobs.

The Great Bend store was one of five stores in Kansas and one of 138 nationwide that were selected to close this summer. Peters acknowledged at an April Great Bend City Council meeting that the Great Bend JCPenney has been scaling back on their inventory since 2012.

The owner of the JCPenney building says there has not been much interest in the structure. There has been no word if the City of Great Bend could make use of the building to transfer their police department out of its current aging structure.