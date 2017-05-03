Lady Panthers drop a pair to Derby

A 4 run 7th inning rally wasn’t enough Tuesday as Derby held on to beat the Great Bend Lady Panthers 7-6 in game two of a non-league double header at Veteran’s Park.

Great Bend trailed 7-2 going to the bottom of the 7th but nearly pulled out the game before Olivia Urban was tagged out on a close play at 3rd base to end the game.

The Panthers lost the first game 3-0 as they were held to just 2 hits by Derby’s Livia Depew.

Great Bend has now lost 4 straight to fall to 8-8 on the season.

The Lady Panthers host TMP next Tuesday (May 9) in their final home games of the season.