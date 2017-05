The Great Bend Police Department daily incident logs show a kidnapping was reported Tuesday, May 2 at 1234 McKinley Street at 3:46 p.m. The address is a couple blocks north of Walgreens on 10th Street.

The logs do report a suspect arrested at the address later in the afternoon. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office booking log also shows an arrest Tuesday for aggravated kidnapping.

Eagle Radio and greatbendpost.com await more details.