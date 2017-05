William and Mary men’s basketball forward Jack Whitman will play his senior season at Kansas in 2017-18 as a graduate transfer, multiple outlets have reported.

Whitman averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds last season as a redshirt junior, starting 26 of 30 games for the Tribe.

Whitman, a 6-foot-9 Lexington, Ky. native, told the Kansas City Star that the Jayhawks were the “right fit” and he didn’t need to visit Lawrence to make the decision.